Guest column: Flex collective power to transform future

What I’ve observed over the last four months while managing a team of organizers around the 2021 legislative session at Forward Montana should be of concern to all Montanans, no matter your political beliefs. And I hope it inspires you into action.

Over the last 90 days, GOP leadership used their renewed power to exploit the legislative process. Members of the minority party were silenced during floor debates. Committee chairs attempted to conduct hearings without Democrats present and excluded reporters from caucus meetings. During the 11th hour of the session, Republicans added sweeping amendments to bills with no opportunity for public input. Unfortunately, the pace of the session is too quick for the media and other organizations to give each of these abhorrent power grabs, and many others, the scrutiny that our democracy deserves.

Individually, these moves may raise an eyebrow, but together these bold and blatant abuses of decorum are nothing short of an assault on our democracy. I won’t focus on the important policy outcomes that we know have changed the landscape of Montana for decades to come. Instead, I’d like to share some ideas of where we go from here.