Guest column: Republican legislators protected, enhanced Montana's outdoor heritage

The rights to hunt, fish and access our public lands are ingrained in Montana’s Constitution, our state’s heritage and in the hearts and minds of the people you elect to represent you in Helena.

Republican legislators include landowners, avid hunters, fishermen and -women, competitive shooters, hikers, ATV riders, boaters, skiers and outdoor enthusiasts of all types. Montana’s outdoor heritage is our way of life and policies that impact the outdoor experience are near and dear to our hearts. Montana would not be Montana without the ability to live, work and play outside.

Republicans in the Legislature worked this session to better manage wildlife and predator populations, reduce extreme environmental efforts to shut off access to public lands, and reform our state’s outdoor management agencies.

We have seen growing pressure in recent years among our game animal populations, public and private lands, recreation, and predators such as wolves and grizzlies.