Guest column: Stop exploitation of housing emergency

A 63-year-old graduate of Rattlesnake school, Hellgate high and the University of Montana, I reside in my childhood home. I run to illuminate — and if elected, help eliminate — exploitation of our housing emergency by 16-year incumbent Mayor John Engen's policies threatening to tax lifelong residents out of their homes as tax increment financing (TIF) abuses waste millions by subsidizing banks, big developers and giant real estate corporations under the guise of providing "affordable" housing while delivering few actually affordable units. A few examples:

Engen’s compliant council approved a $1.4 million TIF subsidy to Stockman Bank to build a second high-rise bank building that houses no one. Lacking cash for that subsidy, the city borrowed it — from Stockman Bank. We’re paying interest on the city bonds held by that bank to needlessly subsidize its $30 million building.

Engen abruptly accelerated a Monday evening City Council public hearing to the preceding Wednesday at 2 p.m. to "get ahead of rumors" surrounding his sweetheart deal for a $16.5 million TIF subsidy of Nick Checota's luxury hotel and entertainment center "The Drift," granting Checota's family 75-year sole control of ticketing and bookings. The deal would decimate university revenues from entertainment events, drive the last coffin nail in our local music scene, and triple the cars in Missoula every two weeks, without providing one affordable dwelling unit. As the only ordinary citizen to discover Engen's maneuver and attend the mid-workday rescheduled hearing to speak in opposition, I said the deal could wreak municipal fiscal havoc when the economy had an inevitable downturn. Such a downturn killed The Drift before one shovel of dirt was turned, due to an unforeseen pandemic.