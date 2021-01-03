Guest view: COVID's impacts on Montana's reservation communities

If there’s one thing that has changed life for all of us in 2020, it’s COVID-19. But for some of Montana’s smallest communities, the Native American reservation communities, COVID-19 has led to some seriously dire realities.
I got curious about how, and why, COVID-19 is impacting Native Americans differently than the rest of the population. I also am concerned and frankly incensed that some people continue to call the coronavirus a hoax. I want to shine light on some of the real people who are drastically affected by COVID-19.
Wendy Bremner is a Blackfeet woman who works as a victim specialist on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana.
“Our people have been on a stay-at-home order for much of 2020, which greatly impacts our people and their mental health, but we are mostly OK with it because we know it is necessary,” she said. Most businesses there remain either shut down or curbside service only. ”We are used to high unemployment rates, but it is way worse right now.”
Even more alarming than the unemployment is the death rate that many Native American communities are experiencing.
“We have experienced too many deaths — 35 so far from a small community,” Bremner said. Helicopters fly daily overhead in Browning, transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients from the Indian Health Service hospital to the regional hospitals.
The virus got far too personal for Bremner when she and her family began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms: “It was a horrible experience because it attacked our lungs and caused me to have pneumonia, it felt like I couldn’t breathe.” Bremner and her family now experience long-term effects from the virus.
On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Lawrence Jace Killsback works as a cultural health consultant. Killsback currently works on developing COVID-19 safety policies, plans and trainings for Native organizations and other Tribal programs in Montana. For Killsback, the virus became personal when his mother and sister tested positive for COVID. His mother was hospitalized. She recovered, but many did not:
“On our rez we lost over 35 Tribal members and they were mostly elders who took our language, histories and ceremonies with them. It was a major loss to the Tribe. We even had young men die, with our youngest being 33.”
Tribal peoples are acutely aware of the impact of pandemics; smallpox decimated their communities in the 1800s. Now, Native Americans in Montana are experiencing higher and disproportionate death rates from COVID-19. Bremner says, “On my reservation, if we were following national averages, we should have 11 deaths for the 1,100 cases we have had; but instead we have 35; three times the rate.”
Killsback highlights the disproportionate numbers for COVID among Tribal communities: “Natives in Montana make up only 7% of the state’s population, yet we make up 20% of the COVID-19 cases, and sadly, 30% of the deaths in the state.”
Why are Native Americans in Montana experiencing higher death rates from COVID-19? Bremner informs, “It is related not to our genetics, but our history and how it has resulted in poverty, poor access to preventative health care and poor diet. Our people because of this have higher levels of obesity, diabetes and hypertension, which are all correlated with severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization and death.”
Now, we each need to help by staying home and not socializing in person until COVID-19 is behind us. It’s no hoax. Read about the history, understand the science and the cultural landscape, and have some compassion for contemporary Tribal communities. Let’s all do our part to help all of our communities get through this.
Kelly McDonald is a trained cultural anthropologist and an attorney specializing in Tribal law. She resides in Polson.