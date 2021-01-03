Guest view: COVID's impacts on Montana's reservation communities

The virus got far too personal for Bremner when she and her family began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms: “It was a horrible experience because it attacked our lungs and caused me to have pneumonia, it felt like I couldn’t breathe.” Bremner and her family now experience long-term effects from the virus.

On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Lawrence Jace Killsback works as a cultural health consultant. Killsback currently works on developing COVID-19 safety policies, plans and trainings for Native organizations and other Tribal programs in Montana. For Killsback, the virus became personal when his mother and sister tested positive for COVID. His mother was hospitalized. She recovered, but many did not:

“On our rez we lost over 35 Tribal members and they were mostly elders who took our language, histories and ceremonies with them. It was a major loss to the Tribe. We even had young men die, with our youngest being 33.”

Tribal peoples are acutely aware of the impact of pandemics; smallpox decimated their communities in the 1800s. Now, Native Americans in Montana are experiencing higher and disproportionate death rates from COVID-19. Bremner says, “On my reservation, if we were following national averages, we should have 11 deaths for the 1,100 cases we have had; but instead we have 35; three times the rate.”