Guest view: Fairgrounds bond deserves yes vote

“The Last Best Place”. That is the allure that draws so many of us to the University of Montana (UM) and Missoula. Among Missoula’s best and most popular places is the Fairgrounds with Glacier Ice Rink. The Fairgrounds offers a year-round place for community connections, education and recreation. There are so many children involved in 4-H and FFA, learning about agriculture and taking care of animals safely. UM students use the Fairgrounds as part of their degrees in the ag, conservation and environmental programs. As families, we enjoy on the rink, picking up our children as they learn to skate. Hockey, figure skating, curling, public skating, and those exciting GRIZ Hockey games, are all hugely popular, yet over capacity. That’s why we are writing to ask Missoula County voters to approve the November general obligation bond that will add a third sheet of year-round ice to the rink and build a new indoor, year-round ag & livestock facility.

A YES vote in November is a good choice for a wise investment in Missoula and Western Montana. Capital improvements at the Fairgrounds will enhance Missoula as regional hub and grow our local economy by expanding the capacity for regional and state-wide hockey tournaments, figure skating and curling competitions and 4-H/ livestock events. This project will stimulate growth in Midtown Missoula and the Brooks Street corridor by attracting future development and infrastructural improvements.

Missoula and Western Montana are a regional leader for promoting modern agriculture including locally sourced, sustainable food systems. A bright future for the Fairgrounds is assured by a new 80,000-square-foot indoor Agricultural & Livestock Arena, with an improved 4-H/FFA learning and exhibit area. Our Missoula County 4-H leadership believes the new arena will provide for expanded and enhanced youth programs resulting in a 50-100% increase in active, year-round, membership. Summer day camps could reach 200 or more additional kids and after school programs could reach many more. With a new facility, 4-H could expand youth programming in animal science, horticulture, entomology and environmental science that will teach life skills and encourage civic engagement. The new arena also allows cooperation with, and expansion of UM sustainable food and environmental science programs.

Glacier Ice Rink has developed a realistic approach to achieving their goal for expanding public recreation and entertainment by adding a third ice sheet of year-round ice. Renovation with the new addition would:

Provide Missoula with a third sheet of ice.

Expand spectator areas with more comfortable seating for fans at GRIZ hockey games and other events.

Improve and expand locker rooms.

Utilize a more energy-efficient refrigeration system.

Allow increased public participation in curling, figure skating and learn to skate programs

Increase our immensely popular public recreational skating by 65 hours/year.

Provide year-round exercise and recreational programs for Missoulians and students

Expand capacity for regional and state-wide tournaments, figure skating and curling exhibitions/competitions.

We recognize that it’s a big ask for taxpayers to reach down for more capital improvements when it’s hard to stretch our dollars. However, the investment in our community’s future for Missoula County citizens and families is well worth it. Vote YES for Our Fairgrounds this fall.