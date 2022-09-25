Guest view: Kids benefit from eating school lunch

For the past two school years, school meals have been provided free to students across the country. It was a rare source of stability during an unpredictable time. For school administrators, it made planning budgets more manageable. Most importantly, kids had at least two meals a day they could count on, and busy parents could save money and time not having to make breakfast or pack lunches in the morning.

As hard as the past two years were, we learned some important lessons. When everyone gets free meals, participation goes up, and stigma goes down. No one has to fund-raise to pay for school lunch debts when meals are free.

Unfortunately, with the expiration of the federal waiver this past summer, we are now, as a nation, back to the old system. But we can remember the lessons.

In Missoula, our schools work hard to ensure every child is treated the same, whether or not they qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the current system creates some inescapable differences: Some kids get free meals, and some don’t. Some kids bring lunches, and some don’t. And some have account balances their families can’t afford, and some don’t.

We want kids ready to learn with full bellies, so our Breakfast in the Classroom program will continue to provide every MCPS student in kindergarten through eighth grade with a free breakfast every school day.

School staff and community partners are reminding parents to fill out free and reduced-price meal forms to ease the cost of school lunches for families who qualify. These families can save money on meals, and may also be eligible for less expensive internet, as well as reduced school activity fees and ACT costs.

Right now, we are also asking more parents to consider school meals for their kids. Each MCPS school has a salad bar that offers fresh fruits and vegetables, and we are working with local producers like School House Meats to provide beef crumbles for multiple food productions. But we know we can do even more. As more kids eat lunch at school, we can continue to improve the quality and variety of foods on the menu.

We are hoping to see elementary schools like Franklin, Hawthorne, and Lowell meet the federal requirements for Community Eligibility. If 62.5% of students in a school are enrolled in SNAP, TANF, or are in the foster care system, then the school will receive funding to make all meals free in that school.

To accomplish this, we need ALL families to fill out SNAP forms. We understand that filling out yet more forms isn’t exactly fun, but it is important both for families and for schools. Fortunately, the forms are available from your school, or can be downloaded from the District website, and the Missoula Food Bank also has staff ready to help and make this as easy as possible.

We wish that we could provide all meals without cost or requiring applications. It was one of the bright spots in the past two years. However, there are things we can do to get closer to this goal. Parents, please fill out a SNAP application, and a Free & Reduced-Price Meal Application. Even if you don’t qualify, have your kids eat school lunch. It helps the whole school if you do.