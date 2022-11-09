Guest view: Library's victory lap

The Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees is happy to report that in July, one year after opening, MPL’s downtown flagship was designated 2022’s “best new public library in the world” at the World Library and Information Congress in Dublin.

The competition, hosted by the International Federation of Library Associations, was intense. Twenty libraries from around the globe considered; libraries in Denmark, Latvia, and Saudi Arabia shortlisted along with Missoula. While the award is based on an array of criteria, we’re certain that our building’s thoughtful engagement with community and landscape — under the stellar guidance of MSR Design and A&E Design — gave Missoula a particular edge. In the award’s eight-year history, MPL is the first library from the U.S. to win.

In 2016, when advocates promoted a $30-million bond to fund the majority of construction, they promised a future-forward, world-class facility full of innovation, collaboration, and information resources. Combined with an additional $6.25 million in private support, we’ve delivered on that promise. Your library is more than an icon. It’s a shining reflection of the values Missoulians place on lifelong learning, social mobility, civic life and public space. This summer’s award belongs to you and is a point of pride for the entire community.

The 2022 Best New Library award is just the first in a line of kudos Missoula is receiving for library excellence.

In August, MPL’s Makerspace was voted “public library program of the year” in the state by the Montana Library Association. In September, the Library earned a Merit Award from Montana chapter of the American Institute of Architects. MPL recently hosted the annual Library Journal Design Institute, which drew library experts and architects from across the U.S. MPL will be considered for Library Journal’s Landmark Libraries designation in the near future. Such awards, embodying community spirit as they do, are meaningful.

Of course we’re equally inspired by the transformations that take place within MPL’s walls on a daily basis.

This summer, for example, MPL’s flagship hummed with learning programs and summer camps, and served as an important hub for kids’ free lunches and free book prizes for young readers.

The new Library is now the work space of choice for many of our community’s telecommuters, writers, artists, makers, researchers, nonprofit leaders, and university students.

And every day, visitors are moved by the building’s expansive views and natural lighting, frequently remarking on the Library’s embodiment of the best of Missoula.

As we take a victory lap for winning a prestigious international award, we thank you, Missoula, for the generosity and commitment that make the transformative power of your Public Library possible.