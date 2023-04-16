We are teachers at Target Range School in Missoula County. We are experiencing unprecedented budget challenges that are not unique to our school but occur statewide if not nationwide.

Post COVID, educators are doing more with less to meet the academic, emotional and social needs of students whose needs are more complex and diverse than just five years ago. The current challenges we face fall into two general categories: funding and support of our education system.

Inadequate funding undermines education. Despite the fact that our certified staff agreed to a 0/0% increase during 2021 negotiations, teaching positions were still reduced due to budget cuts. Reductions resulted in fewer music offerings, P.E., special education, interventionists, and classroom teachers, despite a simultaneous increase in enrollment. The needs of students have been more difficult to meet as class sizes approach or exceed accreditation standards. While general education classroom sizes have grown, special education caseload sizes have also ballooned. Larger special education caseloads also make it more difficult to meet the individualized needs of students with disabilities.

Additionally, inadequate funding leads to low starting wages for critical positions that are necessary to support students' learning. Without competitive hourly wages, it is difficult to recruit and retain paraprofessionals and substitute teachers. By having unfilled paraeducator positions, students are less likely to get the academic and behavioral support they need, leading to more disruptive learning environments. When learning is disrupted, less progress is made, which is frustrating to students, parents, and teachers. Without substitute teachers, we pull interventionists from small group instruction, split classes, and have administrators step in. None of these solutions are ideal, but we are at a hiring disadvantage when there are more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

Finally, teachers are spending time responding to the political attacks on our profession from a multitude of bills in the Legislature that aim to remove local control. We continue to feel the “us vs. them” or “school vs. community” that began during the response to COVID. This contributes to our feeling of being undervalued and underappreciated. When combined with the lack of support we are experiencing from lack of personnel and our administrators being in the classroom, this leaves us feeling exhausted and defeated.

The unfortunate result of all of these stressors is that we are leaving at the end of every day knowing we did the best we could, but also knowing it doesn’t match the best we have done in the past. We want to collaborate with our colleagues, engage in professional development, meaningfully prepare and review student work, and we simply cannot do that right now. Instead, each day we show up and execute the emergency plan of the day and do our best to meet students' needs. Executing the emergency plan of the day was the short-term solution three years ago and is, unfortunately, still how we often operate now. Montana needs a sustainable long-term funding solution for our students, teachers, and schools.