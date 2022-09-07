Guest view: "No" to kleptocracy, "yes" to Monica

Say no to kleptocracy and vote for Monica Tranel. Republicans have crippled our government and our democracy.

President Reagan, in his 1981 inaugural address, referred to a particular crisis when he said “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem." Following Reagan’s comment, in 1985 Grover Norquist founded Americans for Tax Reform. “Reform” can be good, but the objective was not reform, it was to limit government. Republican legislators were asked to sign a pledge to “oppose any and all tax increases”. Most, but not all, did. As we limit government revenue we limit the ability of governments to deliver quality services in health, education, mail delivery, transport, and other critical areas.

For the past 40 years, Republicans have relied on President Reagan’s (out of context) comment to cripple government with the inevitable effects on government performance. Republicans urge a turn to the private sector for solutions, yet the private sector depends on an effective public sector. Business leaders generally know this and support taxes that permit quality services while limiting public debt. Both require more tax revenue.

Why? As economies grow, more and better services are demanded from the private sector. The same is true for public services. Years ago Princeton economist William Baumol noted the cost of government is likely to increase faster than the cost of other services since, due to their labor intensive nature (e.g. education), government services lag productivity increases in the private sector. Tax revenues must allow public service quality to keep pace with other services. Opposing any and all tax increases cripples governments. Our economy suffers.

And, yes, be we Democrat, Republican, or Independent, we must, through our votes, support quality public services as we keep an eye on the efficient use of our tax dollars.

Over these same 40 years, inadequate tax reform has enabled a sharp increase in the concentration of U.S. wealth and income. In 1989 the top 1 percent held 25 percent of total personal wealth. In 2020 their share was 34 percent. The share of wealth held by the bottom half of all wealth holders has held steady at around 2 percent.

Inadequate public services and inequality in U.S. income and wealth are two of the factors contributing to lower life expectancy in the U.S. (at 77 years) than in 30 countries – 5+ years lower than in 15 countries.

We also have Republicans, led by former President Trump, crippling democracy through unfounded challenges to election results. Sixty-three lawsuits claiming election fraud were filed. All failed – including cases with Trump-appointed judges. Yet, former President Trump and his supporters, including Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Ryan Zinke, persist in crippling democracy as they have crippled governments.

Well-targeted (yes, higher) taxes are needed to support public services essential for America to remain competitive, to add credibility to the role of government, and to strengthen our democracy.

It is hard to imagine a leader more suitable to a kleptocracy (a government characterized by rampant greed and corruption) than former President Donald J. Trump. To our detriment, he has mastered a key element of effective demagogues – find a simple message and repeat it constantly – “the election was stolen”, “it’s a witch hunt.”

We have a durable Constitution with 27 amendments. Monica Tranel knows our Constitution. Vote for Monica Tranel if you believe in democracy and fair taxes that support quality public services. Vote for Ryan Zinke if you support highly concentrated wealth and income, think elections are no longer fair, that voting should be made more difficult, wish to weaken public education, and believe America is best served by a kleptocracy.