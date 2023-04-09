We hope that Northwestern Energy, our legislators and the Montana Public Service Commission, and all our readers, will read the latest Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2023, (report.ipcc.ch/ar6syr/pdf/IPCC_AR6_SYR_SPM.pdf). You will find a concise narrative of the Headline Statements, which are the overarching conclusions of the approved Summary for Policymakers. Here is an even more abbreviated account of the most up-to-date science on our present and future climate from the report, all made with "high" or "very high confidence".

Observed warming and its causes: Human activities, principally through emissions of greenhouse gases, have unequivocally caused global warming.

Observed changes and impacts: Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred. Human-caused climate change is already…[leading] to widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people.

Future climate change: Continued greenhouse gas emissions will lead to increasing global warming…Every increment of global warming will intensify…hazards.

Likelihood and risks of unavoidable, irreversible or abrupt changes: Some future changes are unavoidable and/or irreversible but can be limited by deep, rapid and sustained global greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The likelihood of abrupt and/or irreversible changes increases with higher global warming levels.

The benefits of near-term action: Deep, rapid and sustained mitigation and accelerated implementation of adaptation actions in this decade would reduce projected losses and damages for humans and ecosystems, and deliver many co-benefits, especially for air quality and health... Feasible, effective, and low-cost options for mitigation and adaptation are already available.

As it builds a methane-powered generating plant in Laurel, Northwestern Energy continues a long history of fossil-fuel industry deception and irresponsibility concerning climate change. The Montana Legislature eagerly joins the company by introducing legislation to cripple the renewable energy industry, and to attack local control over what infrastructure may be built, from 750 MW power plants to walking/biking trails!

Northwestern Energy is arrogantly and illegally building the Laurel methane plant on agricultural land, presuming that the Public Service Commission will obediently reward its lawbreaking and reckless business decisions. The company claims it needs fossil fuels to supply "reliable" and "affordable" energy during peak demand. The IPCC Report describes increasing unreliabilty in precipitation, temperatures, stream flows and irreplaceable ecosystem services. "Ecosystem services" means clean water, oxygen, pollination, pest control, food and all wild and agricultural productivity. Can we really "afford" fossil-fueled energy on these terms?

The company claims that the plant will burn methane only to meet peak demand. How will a mostly idle plant pay for itself? Idle or not, ratepayers will pay for this dangerous plant whose real purpose is to sell us the methane gas Northwestern Energy already owns.

Remember the floods of June 2022, when extreme precipitation events dumped snow, then heavy rain, sending flood waters from Yellowstone Park past Billings, destroying roads, businesses, homes, habitat for fish and wildlife, and threatening water systems. Extreme precipitation alternating with drought is one of many effects of climate change which our towns and buildings, infrastructure and agriculture cannot withstand. The Report makes clear that it is still possible and cost-effective to avoid the worst effects of flood and fire, drought and heat, with "deep, rapid and sustained global greenhouse gas emissions reduction."

The Legislature, the Public Service Commission and NWE should be required to respond to this IPCC Report as they commit us to decades more of fossil-fuel burning, as they impede deployment of renewable energy and efficiency measures, as they impose ever-increasing rate hikes for fuel costs and foolish new construction. The damages can only be avoided if we, voters and ratepayers, stand up to the industry and our so-called elected "leaders" who are dragging us down the primrose path to a climate incompatible with civilization.

If legislators, the PSC and NWE read the report, they will see there is no time to lose.