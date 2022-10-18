Guest view: Poverello Board urges support for Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy

As the board of directors for the Poverello Center, we've worked hard to support the staff and guests of the Poverello through these incredibly challenging past few years. However, as hard as it was, there were bright spots worth noting.

During the past two winters, the Poverello worked with the City of Missoula to utilize COVID-related funding to open the Emergency Winter Shelter. Each winter night, we helped up to 120 people stay safe and warm. As a result, no one lost their lives due to the cold. No one. That's an incredible feat accomplished by the hard-working employees of the Poverello Center and the generosity of our community.

In addition to operating the Emergency Winter Shelter, the Homeless Outreach Team, fondly known as the HOT Team, provided help to the Emergency Winter Shelter, Authorized Camping Site, and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. Some HOT team members have been impacted by homelessness, so they have a unique perspective and ability to connect one-on-one. This builds the trust to get people resources like food, gear, health care, and even an ID which is critical to people getting back on their feet.

The reasons why people are unhoused are complicated and impact many people and families. For years, the rising cost of rent has outpaced income growth, and the past few years have worsened that disparity. To help our community members — from single people living out of their cars to foster kids aging out of the system to young families losing their apartments to the impacts of real estate development and increasing rents — we must approach homelessness from many angles. And that is just what we are doing.

We partner with the City of Missoula, Missoula County, other nonprofits, and service providers to deliver the services and support our guests' needs. Our efforts are working! People are getting housing, and we have countless stories and data to show how we make a real difference in people's lives and our community.

We expanded our services in part due to COVID-related federal funding. Unfortunately, those resources are no longer available. Despite this loss, we can't go back to a time when friends and neighbors lost their lives to the cold.

Complicated problems like homelessness take a sustained, collaborative effort to address. In November, Missoula can step up to help by passing the Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy.

This levy will ensure that the Poverello can keep the Emergency Winter Shelter open where the HOT team can continue its caring and effective outreach. It will also support our partners, who are critical to moving people into permanent housing.

We hope you will join us in voting for the Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy. Ballots will be in the mail soon, so please vote YES by November 8. Supporting our neighbors in crisis and supporting the levy makes our whole community stronger.