Guest view: Property rights create prosperity

Sarah McClain’s recent guest column (Missoulian, Aug. 9) about boils things down well and sets up an interesting conflict of visions. Sarah’s column attacks the idea of private property rights as a bad institution for various reasons. Her view is a top-down vision of centralized control for the public benefit. The perspective she is criticizing and the one I will defend here emphasizes individual initiative and serving others with one’s private means in mutually beneficial ways as the primary organizing principle for society.

Private property is essential for transforming society from the bottom up and maintaining a domain outside state control. What’s more, private property creates prosperity — when the government respects it. It has meant the candlemakers guild couldn’t stop the lightbulb, the Teamsters the automobile, or the Luddites the machine loom. Private property protections incentivized our ancestors to invest more in technological progress, which built our contemporary prosperity, long life, abundant goods, and services to fulfill our needs.

On the other hand, central planning has largely failed to create its promised results. An important contemporary issue would be housing and land use. In their central planning efforts, local governments have prohibited building high-density housing in our downtown areas. Even as many oppose pushing development out and creating urban sprawl, and there is apparent consumer demand for apartments in our cities. Planners are more interested in responding to political pressure, not individual needs or values.

This is so not because local planners don’t want to help; it’s that they can’t know what to do, why to do it or how. That’s because the government cannot rationally plan everyone’s property. It cannot have the knowledge to do so because it can’t know the aims and values of every resident in their city. A private property system will tend to suit the needs of those who own that property and those who need a place to live in mutually beneficial ways.

If the government stopped planning how to use everyone’s property, people would do it for themselves. The collective result would be more people would redeploy their current property to better house more people at a price they can afford. So both the property owner, and the new buyers would benefit.

Planning boards, be it in North Korea or the city council, cannot rationally plan the use of all property in a county or city. It isn’t a matter of competence; it’s a matter of reality. This system of mutual benefit provides a much better alternative where problems are solved by the people facing those problems, not central planners placed above the rest of us and empowered to make unaccountable decisions.

Ms. McCain points out how the people who came to America also brought with them evil institutions, terrible prejudices, and short-sightedness. She is correct; some people abused private property, claimed other human beings were property, committed genocide against natives, and devastated wildlife populations.

But private property rights, which limited governments’ abuse of human rights (to buy, sell, invent, compete, and serve others in mutually beneficial ways), was not one of those terrible institutions. It informed a human right to life. It created the incentive to save the wild horse and bison.

By virtue of being human, slaves had a right to their bodies and to own property. Native Americans were also denied these rights. We still believe you own yourself; nobody can place a higher claim on you than yourself, and nobody can legally take that from you by death or kidnapping – including the government. That is what private property means.

And yes, Native Americans had both personal and property rights systems unique to their cultures but identifiable by historians and economists. See the work of Terry Anderson in Unlocking the Wealth of Indian Nations. These economic property rights were denied to them by the U.S. government, and some to this day. That is a moral crime. But there is also tremendous potential if we only re-enable their self-determination and if local leaders re-embrace private property rights and the free exchange of goods and service. Those tribes that do will become more prosperous and reap the benefits of more material abundance.

Ms. McClain’s concerns don’t invalidate private property rights; it should mean we double down on our commitment to human rights, in which property plays a central role.