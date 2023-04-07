On Sunday, March 19, there was an incident involving the Snow Park chair lift. Unfortunately, the incident resulted in a child falling off the lift after the chair struck Tower 1 immediately after loading. We want to again extend our sincerest apologies to the child and his family. We fully realize the impact this incident has had on them and the community. The safety of our customers is paramount to Snowbowl's management and staff, and we are committed to investigating the cause of this incident and making any required changes.

The Snow Park chair has been closed as we work through the incident with the engineer who designed the lift, and the Forest Service. We will also be bringing in another outside engineer to evaluate and offer recommendations for improving the Snow Park chair lift. In addition, we are continuing to review the operating procedures and safety protocols in place and are evaluating how the training our staff receive at the beginning of the season, and during the season, can be improved. As we work through this process, management is soliciting input from our staff, our insurance provider, and other ski operators.

In addition to conveying our commitment to investigating and implementing changes in response to this incident we want to reassure Snowbowl customers that the Snow Park chair, like all of our lifts, is regularly inspected by the Forest Service and certified tramway engineers. In addition, all our lifts undergo regular, documented maintenance conducted by Snowbowl. The installation of chairlifts, including the Snow Park chair, involve intensive engineering and oversight that includes regular inspection and approval throughout the installation process from the Forest Service and certified tramway engineers. Prior to any public use, there are several tests performed on the lifts under the supervision of a certified tramway engineer to insure safe and adequate operations and that the lift is in compliance with the pertinent regulations.

Snowbowl is committed to continue to provide a safe and affordable experience for our community. We would like to thank our customers and employees for all of their support over the last 40 years under our management and want to assure you we do not take incidents like this lightly. Addressing the issues raised by this incident are our highest concern.