We at Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) of Montana believe that the only way to tackle climate change is together. We connect over shared concerns, build consensus, and work with elected officials from every party toward climate solutions. CCL supports the following climate policies.

Pricing carbon: CCL supports an economy-wide carbon fee, where the money collected is given to people, typically referred to as a carbon fee and dividend. A gradually increasing carbon fee is applied wherever fossil fuels enter the economy, and people receive a gradually increasing monthly dividend (cash back). This price on pollution flows through the economy and incentivizes businesses and people to switch to clean energy. This will put America on a path to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Building electrification and efficiency: We advocate for equitable and fair building electrification and efficiency policies that speed up the pace of building electrification. The benefits include: lower household energy bills, cleaning the air inside our homes and buildings, benefiting low-income households, and creating construction jobs.

Clean energy permitting reform: Just like you need a building permit to expand your home, big energy projects must get written approval from local, state, and/or federal authorities to start construction. Permitting reform is critical if we’re going to make the clean-energy transition happen fast enough to meet our climate targets, remove a backlog of clean-energy projects, and create jobs in rural areas (wind and solar farms will be built in rural areas that have abundant sun and wind).

Healthy forests: America’s natural resources like forests, grasslands, and oceans are natural climate solutions that pull carbon out of the air, reducing the impacts of climate change. We can manage all of these natural resources in urban and rural areas to maximize their ability to prevent climate change. We can: plant new trees while protecting those that already exist; encourage private landowners to preserve healthy forests; and stop importing products produced on land undergoing illegal deforestation. We can harvest trees in a sustainable manner and construct homes and buildings nationwide with durable wood instead of concrete, steel or plastic. This keeps carbon locked up inside the wood products instead of being released into the atmosphere.