After nearly 50 years of service at WGM Group, land use planner Nick Kaufman has handed off many of his duties and taken a step back from his leadership position, while remaining “of counsel” to our firm.

For the past 40-plus years Nick has led our planning team, bringing numerous projects online that have shaped Missoula. Nick built the planning group from the ground up, starting as a team of one to what has blossomed into a thriving department of 10 planners and landscape architects in multiple offices across the state.

Those of us living in Canyon Creek Village and Windsor Park drive on streets with sightlines of Lolo Peak and front doors facing the green open park space because of Nick and the developers who worked successfully to reintroduce Traditional Neighborhood Design to Missoula. Over in the South Hills, he led the design at the Briggs Court neighborhood, connecting walking paths to the surrounding parks and greater Missoula trail system. Nick helped St. Patrick Hospital with its public involvement and rezone process to do a land swap with the then-called Safeway to keep a grocery store downtown while allowing for the hospital’s expansion. We can’t forget about his expert work in helping build Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the University of Montana campus rather than on a remote site. Those are just a few of the big projects he led. Nick also managed the design, zoning, and subdivision review process for many of Missoula’s shopping centers and neighborhoods over the past several decades.

Many people might not know that Nick had a hand in shaping Missoula into what it is now. Instead, they might know him from his decade-plus of teaching graduate level land use design at UM, or perhaps his membership on multiple organizations and volunteer boards. To name just a few that he served on: the Missoula Building Industry Association, Missoula Economic Development Corporation, Missoula Kiwanis Club (past president), Montana Association of Planners (past president), and the Missoula Chamber of Commerce (past board chair and George Award recipient). Or maybe it was any of his emcee gigs like the Parade of Homes tours, the State of Missoula events, or the annual Montana Wild Sheep Foundation banquet. There isn’t enough room in this column to share all of his community awards and accomplishments.

Nick preaches the good word of WGM Group to all he mentors, “It’s a door of opportunities that you can use to define your future.” He excelled at bringing everyone together into a team, and made our work better because of it.

Nick started at WGM Group in 1973 — known then as Sorensen and Company – as a surveyor on the same day as now retired but longtime Chief Financial Officer Jerry Cebula. Nick swears that what they learned surveying and designing forest development roads through teamwork, leadership, and hard work was the foundation that carried them through their successful professional careers. WGM Group wouldn’t be the company, and more importantly Missoula wouldn’t be the community, that they are without Nick.

WGM Group thanks you, Nick, for all that you’ve done. Enjoy retirement. We are all comforted to know that you are always just a phone call away.

From all of us at WGM Group