Guns don't belong on campus

One afternoon at the University of Montana, as I entered the reception room where the faculty copy machine was located, I watched a young male student I’d never seen walk in the door. He approached a professor standing at the machine and accused him of communicating with him through his eyeglasses.

The startled professor, who had also never seen this young man, looked at him in puzzlement. Within a few seconds the student took a swing at my colleague, knocking off his glasses and sending him sprawling. We wrestled the young man into submission and security quickly arrived. The dean learned soon after that the student had had his first psychotic break.

While a diagnosis of schizophrenia does not mean the patient will become violent, it is not rare. And we know that in males schizophrenia’s onset typically occurs in the late teens and early twenties, the age of the traditional college student.

Could the outcome of that attack been far worse? We won’t know but the odds would be greater if the bill before the legislature that allows guns on campus is enacted into law.