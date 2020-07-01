Gutting the Migratory Bird Treaty Act threatens our birds

Despite saving the lives of billions of birds, the MBTA is threatened. The Trump administration is in the final stages of eliminating the requirements that industries use “best practices” to limit “incidental take.” The administration claims that companies that violate the MBTA have been recklessly prosecuted and fined. In fact, companies have been rarely taken to court, and when they have, their violations have been overwhelming. Over 97% of all fines collected under the MBTA have come from just two massive oil spills: the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska, and the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. The average fine for the other 405 oil industry violations has been about $6,500.

Now is no time to weaken the enormously successful MBTA. Even with its protections in place, birds are declining across North America. As reported in the journal Science, bird numbers have declined about 30% in the past 50 years — a loss of 3 billion birds. While some of the causes of these declines — climate change and habitat destruction — are outside the protections of the MBTA, the Trump rollbacks will likely result in additional bird deaths, additional Endangered Species Act listings, and additional costs to state wildlife agencies. A letter from 17 former Department of the Interior officials, who have worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations, has urged the Trump administration to reconsider.

Join them by letting your elected officials know you oppose this shameful rollback of the MBTA. You can submit a public comment to the Fish and Wildlife Service until July 20, and you can ask U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to support H.R. 5552, which would recover protections and ensure that the MBTA remains a crown jewel of conservation legislation.

This opinion is signed by Erick Greene, professor of Wildlife Biology and director of University of Montana’s Bird Ecology Lab; Tim Aldrich, District 1 State Fish and Wildlife commissioner; Anne Greene, biologist and science writer; Kate Davis, executive director of Raptors of the Rockies; Rob Domenech, executive director of Raptor View Research Foundation; Jim Brown, Five Valleys Audubon; Land Tawney, president and CEO of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers; Tom France, regional executive director of The National Wildlife Federation; Larry Berrin, executive director of Montana Audubon; and Frank Szollosi, executive director of Montana Wildlife Federation.

