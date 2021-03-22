Haaland a very welcome change at Department of Interior

Comes now another story and reason to celebrate as President Joe Biden’s nominee Deb Haaland is confirmed to be the first woman and Native American to head the massive Department of the Interior. Unlike the “settlers,” as a member of the Laguna Pueblo Nation in what is now New Mexico, Haaland can claim 35 generations of direct line of descent from her ancestors.

Considering the Department of Interior oversees 574 Tribal Nations, it’s a new day from the past administration that denigrated Native Americans by opening their sacred lands to resource extraction and viciously reducing the boundaries of National Monuments dedicated to preserving Tribal traditions. Indeed, Haaland’s confirmation brings pride and hope to America’s first nations.

As noted in a recent Missoulian article quoting Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant: “It gives me chills. Grandmothers all over the world are talking about the shift the world has taken — to have a Native American and a woman to serve an agency that hasn’t always done the greatest job in Indian Country.”