Hal Schmid: All woke’d up

“Woke” has become an increasingly popular term of late, used in disparaging fashion by regressive politicians and TV talk-show hosts who seem to want to take folks back to the privileged prosperity of post-WWII America and the 1950s — before the Civil Rights Movement gained traction, before Women’s Lib marches hit the streets, before Joe Namath and the AFL’s New York Jets beat the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

Given the discomfort level of these individuals to people, policies, issues, and perspectives they call woke, I’ve tried to identify an opposite term that might in turn be used to describe and categorize these predominantly linear, binary-bound individuals and the far-right stands they take in opposition to “woke” ones.

“Woke” derives from African American Vernacular English and came into popular usage post-WWII and into newsprint in 1962. Merriam-Webster added the term in 2017, defining it as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

My first thought for an oppositional term and perspective was “unconscious” or “asleep.” Yet, while ideological differences between the oppositional camps—progressive and regressive—are profound, individuals who decry woke-ness are, in fact, quite vocal and animated. Neither “asleep” nor “unconscious” seemed appropriate. Likewise, “comatose” had to be discarded.

With no recourse left, I consulted Merriam-Webster’s thesaurus. It identified the opposite of woke as “lulled.” However, it also provided two near antonyms: “hypnotized” and “mesmerized.” All three, while bringing to mind staring and glazed-over eyes, seemed better than “unconscious.” Yet none were satisfactory.

Thus began a journey down a chain of synonyms in the thesaurus. Lulled led to sedated. Sedated led to stupefied. Stupefied led to dazed. And dazed led to zonked. I paused there.

Merriam-Webster said “zonked” was slang for a drug-induced stupor. That brought to mind Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s allegations he’d been invited to GOP drug-and-sex parties in DC. I was inclined to agree with Minority Leader McCarthy however. Zonked is not likely indicative of, nor appropriate for, all GOP politicians in Washington. Some may abstain from the activities Rep. Cawthorn cited, some may only dabble, some may jump in, and others might go overboard. But it wouldn’t be right to classify all GOP individuals as zonked. Some might even be woke.

The problem dealing with folks who rely exclusively on binary “either/or” categorizations is that the terminology allows no intermediary representation. No gradation. No complexity. We’ve become so politically polarized these days. The focus is on simple and extreme opposites. Left/right. Black/white. Female/male. Straight/gay. Something like a woke/comatose pairing would be another polarized and extreme comparison with no complexity or gradation represented.

What I finally settled on, then, was another term that appeared in the chain of synonyms: dopey. When a person first wakes from sleep, s/he/they can be a bit dopey, right? Furthermore, the term “dopey” reminded me of a favorite character from childhood — Dopey in Disney’s animated “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

At one end of the diminutive line was Doc and at the other end Dopey — Doc, Happy, Grumpy, Bashful, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey. Doc may have been the intelligent one, the leader, but Dopey was the cute lovable one. He had loads of personality. Who didn’t like Dopey?

So, “dopey” is the term I’ve settled on to use as counterpoint to “woke.” We have woke policies, and we have dopey policies. We have woke politicians, and we have dopey politicians you just have to love for being their dopey selves. I think we can keep it simple. We can all get along. Everyone just has to find their place in line.

Next, maybe I’ll tackle this “deep state” that the “shallow state” keeps talking about.