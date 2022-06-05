Hal Schmid: Daines and assault weapons

In ninth grade, I wrote a story about being 6 years old and having a live Canada goose land in my lap in a goose-hunting blind. I called the piece “Hand-to-Wing Combat” and it was. The goose was almost as big as me, and its wings beat against me as it bit my hands and face while I tried to push it away in the tight confines of the blind. It was a Sunday, and my mother was upset I wasn’t in Sunday school. But I grew up in a hunting family. We lived on elk and moose meat, platters of roast duck and goose, and trout caught on the Blackfoot River when the salmonfly hatch was on.

My father was a lifetime NRA member and staunch supporter of Second Amendment rights. But he also believed that handling a gun demanded great respect for the capacity a firearm had to injure and take a life. My brother and I each, in turn, had to carry an unloaded .410-bore shotgun through several hunting seasons to demonstrate our ability to handle a gun safely. That little “four-ten” being age- and size-appropriate, we had to EARN the right to carry it loaded and hunt alongside my father and older cousins before we graduated to larger guns with greater responsibility. Thus, in operation, the right to bear arms in our household came with a responsibility to demonstrate the ability to safely handle firearms with care and respect under strict supervision.

Then hunter safety laws were enacted in Montana. For one year I could no longer carry my loaded .410 while duck hunting. I was under-age until I turned twelve and passed a hunter education course. The Montana legislature set this minimum standard. My father’s standard was set much higher. However, in both cases, there WERE standards and expectations established to carry a gun and hunt in Montana.

When I was young, I also remember asking my father why no one was allowed to own a machine gun. At the time, I was standing in front of his large oak cabinet that held drawer upon drawer of organized and labeled cartridges — some common, some quite rare, some extremely odd, and some of military note. It was a collection he’d started when he was a kid and one which led him to a brief job with Remington Arms before World War II broke out and he instead opted to serve as an army officer stationed in the Pacific overseeing munitions and supplies.

Today, as I reflect on the latest round of mass executions carried out by 18-year-olds who legally purchased weapons of war and exorbitant rounds of ammunition and used them to inflict suffering and death on law-abiding citizens and innocent little children, I am lost. Our Sen. Steve Daines has an A+ rating from the NRA and boasts of being a lifetime NRA member like my father. But Daines expresses no desire for Americans to demonstrate they can handle guns properly or use them ethically and responsibly. He has instead sought to exclude restrictions on citizens wielding military-style weapons designed to kill massive numbers of people in seconds. Attorney General Austen Knudsen is even suing to make bump-stocks legal and turn semi-automatic assault rifles into automatic weapons (machine guns). Do Daines and Knudsen have any standards at all? Eighteen and able to pull a trigger — that’s it?

My father died years ago. But I don’t feel my father, who was a lifelong conservative Republican and active in local politics, would have felt comfortable hunting with Daines. He might have voted for him. But as a member of the Greatest Generation, he held himself to high standards of conduct and service. To him, freedom came at a cost that someone had to pay, and rights came with responsibilities that required they be deserved as well as defended. Daines applies negligible standards in helping proliferate weapons of war in the U.S., claims no responsibility, and expresses minimal compassion for Capitol police who died, for African American elders who were murdered, for classrooms of elementary students who were executed on his watch.

I’m at a loss trying to understand what’s missing here and why.

Hal Schmid is a researcher, writer and educator based in Missoula, and director of the Ma Hope Institute.

