Hal Schmid: Senator Daines sustains political rhetoric

In his recent column, “Montana has ability to sustain wolf population,” (Missoulian April 4), Senator Steve Daines opened with the misleading statement: “Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation.” Actually, wolf recovery in Idaho and Montana was a federal achievement. Montanans played key roles in driving the successful conservation effort, but they relied on federal policies and funding not state government in Idaho or Montana. To insinuate otherwise is misleading political rhetoric. Nice opening, Senator.

What strikes me most about the argument proffered in the Daines-Risch-penned article are two points however. First is use of the word “sustain.” Daines is a fifth-generation Montana resident. But, like preceding generations of his family, he’s not a Montana-born native. His family has come and gone from Montana pursuing economic opportunities, and Steve was born in Los Angeles. He moved to Iowa where he met his wife, then to China where he helped build factories for Chinese workers and helped China become an economic powerhouse.

In their comings and goings from Montana, Daines’ family also migrated Conrad-Billings-Bozeman within Montana. Thus, talk of sustaining something — a family farm, Main Street business, community, or Montana wildlife — must be seen in this light. America is a mobile society. Families move. People come and go. What does it take to steward and accept reciprocal responsibility for natural and human resources in Montana over generations? Ask Montana tribal nations for starters.

The second point has to do with Daines’ phrase, “mired in politics rather than informed by science.” Daines received his undergrad degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University and used his education to build a remarkable career in business and politics inside and outside Montana. Yet the senator rarely focuses on science. He primarily addresses issues from business, economic, and political perspectives in keeping with his successful career. He appears to do the same in this column, using the word “science” to expedite political rhetoric.

Montana HAS the “ability to sustain wolf population.” But will Montana do that? Daines’ friend, our current governor, draws national attention for buzzing across the state to kill restrained animals he can hang on his wall with other trophies. Montana’s shift — from a place with a long history of hunting being managed for sustenance toward a place where wealthy individuals come to execute trophy killings — disturbs me. These actions, policies, and events threaten traditional ways of life here.

I think of Steve Daines as a Montana boy. I believe he knows the difference between hunting and trophy killing. I think he has an inkling of what stewardship means and that it’s not always personally profitable in the short-term. It therefore remains on citizens to hold Daines’ feet to the fire. It’s up to Montanans to demand policies that “sustain” Montana wildlife, resources, economy, and quality of life. Montana CAN sustain wolf populations, but we may need to revisit population targets and rely on federal oversight, not on the state’s passing political leadership.

Hal Schmid is a researcher, writer and educator based in Missoula, and director of the Ma Hope Institute.

