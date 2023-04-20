Michael Jarnevic’s April 16 Guest View is so misguided on so many levels and displays the finest example of temporal myopia that it is difficult to comprehend. Our forests are not healthy. Years of fire suppression, societal values such as more homes in or near forests, and climate change have significantly changed the very nature of once fire-resistant, fire-adapted, ecosystems.

The Forest Service, under the Department of Agriculture, was founded as a conservation organization that fosters multiple uses, including logging. Logging provides lumber, good-paying jobs, and community wealth. It is far less costly to subsidize logging, thinning, and prescribed fire, than to incur the billions of dollars spent on wildland firefighting. Logging is messy and initially looks “rough”. Forests have been “denuded”, Jarnevic’s term, for more than a hundred years. Look around, forests are renewable. Pattee Creek Canyon Recreation Area is a good example of logging, thinning, and burning. I only can imagine that when the logging occurred, it looked messy, slash, tractor trails, etc. Forests are renewable, and yes, take time to recover from logging, not tomorrow, but years. Trees are not like a corn crop!

National Parks and Wilderness areas have their share of unhealthy forests and you can watch them burn with ferocity. These societal designations have different rules for management that limit any logging in the case of Parks and exclude logging in Wilderness areas. They will burn and billions of dollars will be spent on firefighting. Understanding complex forest ecology is a not an easy subject; however, participating in the legal processes such land management planning and environmental analysis is a better option than the “do nothing” approach advocated by Mr. Jarnevic.