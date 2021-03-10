HB 200 and 223 would harm immigrants and entire communities

The truth about these bills is that they will create even more fear for Montanans with dark skin and accents. Living in fear will force people into the shadows and dissuade them from interacting with the police and reporting crimes, for fear of being profiled, harassed and possibly deported. If these bills become law, all communities will be less safe.

There’s even more about why these bills would be harmful.

I have personal experience at the intersection of the criminal justice system and the immigration deportation system. In 2013 I was charged with a crime and was put in the Gallatin County Detention Center. When I tried to post bail while I awaited my trial, I was told by local officials that federal immigration officials put an ICE hold, also called a detainer, on me. There was no use in paying my bail, they wouldn’t let me out anyway.

As a legal permanent resident, I was confused. Not being able to get out on bail caused me to lose my job and housing — all before I was convicted of a crime. The damage was already done; it would be very hard to get my life back.