Health care for all: US can and must

The U.S. annually spends $3,000 more per person than the next highest country (Switzerland), and $5,000 more per person than countries with markedly better health care outcomes. The U.S. is the only wealthy country without universal coverage. Learning from others and making a transition to universal coverage can annually save the U.S. $1 trillion or more.

Well-to-do foreigners do access U.S. health care for our fine doctors and facilities. U.S. residents, too, benefit from such quality. However, any loss in expertise or facilities in a move to universal care will be more than offset by millions of Americans who no longer worry about (a) lack of access to medical coverage and care, (b) the 500,000-plus individual bankruptcies annually due to health care costs, and (c) unaffordable pharmaceuticals (50% of patients don’t take medication as prescribed). Those who don’t see a doctor for fear of costs, or cannot afford their medications, often require later and costlier interventions.

Free markets do not work in the health care sector. Government is, and must be, involved. Through our votes we can reverse the effect of lobbyists, campaign contributions and entrenched health sector interests, and demand universal health care with cost controls.