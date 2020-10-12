Health care providers urge Montanans to help flatten the curve again

Dear neighbor:
Earlier this year, some of us wrote to ask for your help. Because of the hard work and sacrifices you made then, we flattened Montana’s curve and saved lives. Thank you — we know it wasn’t easy. You helped buy time for the hard-working nurses, doctors and other health care workers of your community to fight back against COVID-19 with treatments, tests, safety protocols and more space in our hospitals. We are more ready than we have ever been. We are here for you now and will be there for you no matter what, but we still need your help. We need it now more than ever.
COVID-19 is surging in our community and in Montana. The situation is more serious than it has ever been in our state. New case counts and hospitalizations are hitting record highs nearly every day and tragically more and more Montanans are losing their lives to this disease. Our healthcare systems here and around the region are being strained under this pressure. COVID-19 can impact everyone — young, old, healthy or chronically ill. It can cause heart damage in young athletes, it can increase the risk of pre-term delivery in pregnant mothers, it can steal the lives of our loved ones from us too soon, particularly our elders.
Reducing the spread of disease is the most powerful tool our community has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the best way to keep our children safely in school, to keep our economy open, and to keep our friends, family and neighbors alive. Other communities and states have been overwhelmed by this virus. We are not immune, and the risk of that happening here has never been higher. We are working every day to prevent this, but will not be successful without your help.
We need you to prioritize doing these things every day:
1. Wear a mask whenever you are outside your home or around other people.
2. If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine at home for 14 days.
3. If you are sick, get tested, self-quarantine and follow public health advice.
4. If your children are sick, keep them home from school or daycare and follow return to school guidelines.
5. Wash your hands regularly.
6. Keep at least 6 feet away from others.
7. Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
8. Support our economy by patronizing businesses that prioritize your and our community’s health and safety by following public health orders and best practices.
As a community we flattened the curve once before. We must do it again.
This opinion is signed by Dr. Nathan Allen, Billings; Dr. Lauren Wilson, Missoula; Dr. Sarah Holexa, Missoula; and more than 400 other health professionals in Montana:
