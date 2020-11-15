Health care 'troops' need support as they fight pandemic war

I don't know where to begin, so I will be brutally honest. I never joined the military because I didn't want to kill anyone. By the time I considered joining the National Guard as a chaplain, I was too old. It’s only now that I’m really understanding what it means, in my bones, to support our troops.

Because right now in Missoula, our nurses, techs, HUCs, docs, CNAs, housekeepers, chaplains, cooks, EMTs, paramedics, MSWs, room sitters, spotters, door sitters, etc., are the troops fighting a war in our hospitals and long-term care facilities and nursing facilities, all night long, all day long. While many folks are still not getting the reality of the war, refusing to sit out a sports season, skip that dinner with friends or stay home from the gym.

I get it. You're not seeing the COVID-filled hallways firsthand, not being asked to cover extra shifts 24/7, to show up whenever you’re needed. You aren't seeing the absolute overwhelm and sadness in the eyes over the masks, behind the face shields. I've been working in health care chaplaincy for 14 years, and I've never seen this look in so many eyes.