Health care 'troops' need support as they fight pandemic war

I don't know where to begin, so I will be brutally honest. I never joined the military because I didn't want to kill anyone. By the time I considered joining the National Guard as a chaplain, I was too old. It’s only now that I’m really understanding what it means, in my bones, to support our troops.
Because right now in Missoula, our nurses, techs, HUCs, docs, CNAs, housekeepers, chaplains, cooks, EMTs, paramedics, MSWs, room sitters, spotters, door sitters, etc., are the troops fighting a war in our hospitals and long-term care facilities and nursing facilities, all night long, all day long. While many folks are still not getting the reality of the war, refusing to sit out a sports season, skip that dinner with friends or stay home from the gym.
I get it. You're not seeing the COVID-filled hallways firsthand, not being asked to cover extra shifts 24/7, to show up whenever you’re needed. You aren't seeing the absolute overwhelm and sadness in the eyes over the masks, behind the face shields. I've been working in health care chaplaincy for 14 years, and I've never seen this look in so many eyes.
So I’m shouting from the rooftops that our "troops" are not feeling supported, nor are they feeling seen or appreciated by you on the "outside" right now. Not when you’re going to dinner parties and sitting on hockey benches, breathing all over each other, working out mask-less in gyms, hanging out at restaurants and bars when you could be taking food home. We're not asking for forever; just a season, until the heavy artillery shelling is over. And being "over" requires you to stop participating for a bit and start taking cover.
A few things to consider:
1. At least 12 people have died of COVID in one of Missoula's nursing homes. I don’t have death numbers for the other facilities. As our elders are dying, alone, hearts are breaking.
2. I recently provided support for a couple while they wept over the body of their newborn child, an already difficult but not unusual task in our profession, made much worse for parents and staff when family cannot be there on the worst day of their lives.
3. A few weeks ago, an elderly woman died with just me and an RN by her side. Not from COVID, but because of COVID.
4. If you break an arm or blow an ACL losing an edge this winter on that last run, you may be utilizing staff desperately needed elsewhere in our hospitals and clinics. Recreation is crucial but so are local resources.
I know it's hard to make sacrifices for people you've never met. I know you want to ski, ride, play hockey, basketball, go to that spin class, ride your horse, do that back country trip with your friends. We all want those things, too. I'm already missing hockey. I also know your mental/emotional health is hanging in the balance. But so is the immediate and long-term health of our communities. Because we're fighting a war called pandemic right now, we all need to make sacrifices for our "troops" if we want to get through this war in some semblance of whole.
Please, I beg you. Let's do this together. Please show up for those of us in the trenches by staying home and sitting tight and remembering the ones who are dying alone, the grieving families and staff. Health care providers everywhere are exhausted. We really need your support right now. We need to know you have our backs. Thank you.
Cathy Scribner is the chaplain at Community Medical Center.
