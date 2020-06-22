Health care waste puts future prosperity at risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Economics is about using limited resources effectively — for individuals, for families, for businesses, for nations. How is family income best used? How does our nation’s income result in the greatest benefit? Incomes are finite. What a family spends on health care, for insurance or in direct payments, is not available for food, clothing, housing, education, entertainment. What a nation spends for health care cannot be used for education, infrastructure, social services, or defense.

Americans spend more on health care than any other country — 16.9% of national income in 2018. This translates to $11,000 per capita ($44,000 annually for a family of four), and is 4.7% higher than Switzerland, the next highest. That 4.7% translates to $3,000 per capita and nearly $1 trillion. Yet, U.S. rates of infant mortality, premature deaths (including suicide and drug overdoses), and obesity are much higher than in comparable countries.

Where does this $1 trillion of additional, unnecessary, spending go? It is reflected in higher pharmaceutical prices, pricier hospital beds and medical devices, increased revenues of advertising agencies and the media, higher incomes for health service providers and personnel who run hospitals, clinics, insurance agencies and companies, in payments to lobbyists, and in donations to politicians.