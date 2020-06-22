Health care waste puts future prosperity at risk

Economics is about using limited resources effectively — for individuals, for families, for businesses, for nations. How is family income best used? How does our nation’s income result in the greatest benefit? Incomes are finite. What a family spends on health care, for insurance or in direct payments, is not available for food, clothing, housing, education, entertainment. What a nation spends for health care cannot be used for education, infrastructure, social services, or defense.
Americans spend more on health care than any other country — 16.9% of national income in 2018. This translates to $11,000 per capita ($44,000 annually for a family of four), and is 4.7% higher than Switzerland, the next highest. That 4.7% translates to $3,000 per capita and nearly $1 trillion. Yet, U.S. rates of infant mortality, premature deaths (including suicide and drug overdoses), and obesity are much higher than in comparable countries.
Where does this $1 trillion of additional, unnecessary, spending go? It is reflected in higher pharmaceutical prices, pricier hospital beds and medical devices, increased revenues of advertising agencies and the media, higher incomes for health service providers and personnel who run hospitals, clinics, insurance agencies and companies, in payments to lobbyists, and in donations to politicians.
There are two main reasons health care waste continues. First, the real cost of health care remains hidden. For example, the portion covered by employer-sponsored health insurance (at an average cost of $7,188 for single coverage and $20,576 for family coverage in 2019) is hidden and as a nontaxable benefit is subsidized by the federal government to the tune of $243 billion. Nor are payroll and other taxes covering the costs of Medicare and Medicaid easily knowable. When did you last receive an easily understandable medical bill? When were you told in advance, in clear terms, the cost of a treatment and how the costs would be covered? Hiding actual costs facilitates over-charging.
Second, some of that $1 trillion goes to lobbyists and members of Congress. In 2018, the health care industry spent $600 million on 2,800 lobbyists. The industry donated $225 million to federal candidates and their supporting groups in the 2018 election cycle. Direct industry contributions to candidates averaged $150,000 per House member and over $300,000 per senator. The industry’s investment in lobbyists and politicians results in continued support for the health care policies that yield an enormous return to the industry. This spending serves the health care industry, not the health of Americans. The result is egregious “waste.”
Without eliminating the “waste” in health care, the United States will lack the infrastructure, education systems, scientific research and societal services that support the health and well-being of all Americans. By restructuring health care, the United States can save and address inequities through a system providing needed care to all.
The influence of money and polarization in American politics makes needed changes incredibly difficult. As Nobel laureate Angus Deaton recently wrote: “Our government is complicit in extortion by the health care industry … ” and “Congress … is supporting the shakedown”. Change will come neither quickly nor easily, but without reform, future prosperity is at risk.
Roger S. Smith, a retired economist living by the shores of Flathead Lake, served as a business school dean, university vice president, and consultant to the IMF, World Bank, OECD, USAID and sub-national governments.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!