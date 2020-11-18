Health groups oppose policy that doesn't protect all Missoula youth

We commend the Missoula City Council for tackling the issue of flavored tobacco and children’s health. But the current proposal to restrict only e-cigarettes falls short because it leaves some youth behind. For this reason, the American Heart Association, American Lung Association and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network strongly oppose the proposal.
We urge City Council to instead pass its original, comprehensive ordinance, which would protect all youth by ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including products such as menthol cigarettes, flavored cigarillos and smokeless tobacco. This policy was endorsed by the Missoula County Board of Health as well as more than 115 community leaders, nonprofits and health professionals.
Protecting youth from all flavored products is the better policy, because all of these products provide an on-ramp to tobacco addiction, which almost always begins before youth graduate from high school. Young kids’ experimentation with flavored products, including menthol, frequently develops into regular tobacco use, which usually turns into a strong nicotine addiction. The U.S. Surgeon General found that using nicotine in adolescence can increase risk of future addition to other drugs. Studies have found that young people who use electronic cigarettes are more likely to become cigarette smokers, and many are low-risk youth who would not have otherwise smoked cigarettes.
According to the 2019 Montana Youth Behavioral Survey, 16% of Missoula kids who report using tobacco, use non-e-cigarette products. The survey shows that 254 Missoula kids currently smoke cigars; 167 currently use smokeless tobacco, and 160 currently smoke cigarettes (including menthol products).
The kids using tobacco products not included in the current proposal include those who’ve been disproportionately targeted by the tobacco industry. These include youth in the LGBTQ community, youth of color, and kids from families with lower incomes who are targeted with menthol products.
Research shows that LGBTQ young adults ages 18 to 24 are nearly twice as likely to smoke as their straight peers and are targeted aggressively by the industry with ads, giveaways and sponsorship of Pride events.
Additionally, in Montana, 13.2% of Native American high school students smoke cigarettes (including menthol) compared to 6.6% of white high school students.
And, nationally, 94% of Black youth who smoke use menthol products. This is due to the predatory marketing of these products in the Black community, where there are more advertisements, more lucrative promotions, and cheaper prices for menthol cigarettes compared to other communities. These predacious practices for the past 60 years have led to Black people dying disproportionately from heart attacks, lung cancer, strokes and other tobacco related diseases.
Providing protection for some kids, and not for kids at higher risk, is inequitable and counter to public health best practices.
Weakening the proposed policy also runs counter to the many Missoulians and Missoula organizations that called on City Council to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
Additionally, youth now addicted to e-cigarettes may switch to cigars, chew or menthol cigarettes. This is what happened years ago when the government prohibited flavors, apart from menthol, in conventional cigarettes: Youth use of menthol cigarettes skyrocketed.
This could easily happen in Missoula, particularly since the weaker ordinance protects convenience stores that profit not only from the sale of menthol products, but also from the millions of dollars Big Tobacco spends each year on in-store product displays and advertising, all designed to hook new, younger consumers.
We urge the City Council to reconsider this policy. We can, and must, do better by Missoula kids.
Kristin Page-Nei is the Montana government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Carrie Nyssen is senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association of Montana.
Amanda Cahill is director of government relations for the American Heart Association.
