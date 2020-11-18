Health groups oppose policy that doesn't protect all Missoula youth

We commend the Missoula City Council for tackling the issue of flavored tobacco and children’s health. But the current proposal to restrict only e-cigarettes falls short because it leaves some youth behind. For this reason, the American Heart Association, American Lung Association and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network strongly oppose the proposal.

We urge City Council to instead pass its original, comprehensive ordinance, which would protect all youth by ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including products such as menthol cigarettes, flavored cigarillos and smokeless tobacco. This policy was endorsed by the Missoula County Board of Health as well as more than 115 community leaders, nonprofits and health professionals.

Protecting youth from all flavored products is the better policy, because all of these products provide an on-ramp to tobacco addiction, which almost always begins before youth graduate from high school. Young kids’ experimentation with flavored products, including menthol, frequently develops into regular tobacco use, which usually turns into a strong nicotine addiction. The U.S. Surgeon General found that using nicotine in adolescence can increase risk of future addition to other drugs. Studies have found that young people who use electronic cigarettes are more likely to become cigarette smokers, and many are low-risk youth who would not have otherwise smoked cigarettes.