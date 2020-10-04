Health, well-being and public transit

“Everyone deserves a fair and unprejudiced opportunity to enjoy health and well-being.” I’m pretty sure that most readers agree with this statement. I’m more certain that few of us think about how ‘health and well-being’ are impacted by public transportation. A few years ago, Dace West suggested that, “[public] transit helps increase physical activity, lowers levels of disease related to environmental factors, and results in greater pedestrian and vehicular safety.” These benefits are consistent with what many Missoulians believe, I think. Missoula is a place where citizens place high value on the protection and enhancement of personal well-being, community and the environment. In other words, we appreciate where we live and the ways in which our community encourages an optimistic quality of life.

In this upcoming election, Missoulians have many choices to make. Among them is our community’s commitment to the health and well-being of ourselves, friends, family and fellow Missoulians. Our choice to support Mountain Line’s proposed mill levy will expand Zero Fare bus service into Saturday night, provide later service on weekdays, offer bus service on Sunday, and expand curb-to-curb services for seniors and individuals who live with disabilities. For me, it’s an easy choice: vote FOR our bus and Missoula’s future!