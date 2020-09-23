Healthy communities require healthy choices

Truth is, we need business acumen to help budget and manage agencies, programs, and projects. But business executives — focused on dictating policy and amassing wealth — may not be well-suited to run public-benefit governmental institutions.

In Montana, Greg Gianforte extols his business-executive experience. But his tax-cut advocacy in Congress helped produce our rising federal deficits — cutting revenue before cutting expenditures. Gianforte himself profited from the tax cuts and rising national debt.

Moreover, while Gianforte created businesses and jobs, he sold them all. All. RightNow Technologies (RNT) employed more foreign nationals than Montanans. He saved money by using foreign labor but became extremely wealthy by selling RNT and the high-paying Montana jobs to Texas billionaire Larry Ellison. Steve Daines made out from the sale too, but Daines established his career building factories in China so P&G could profit from cheap foreign labor.

To me, these businessmen employed extractive business models. They didn’t grow sustainable long-term Montana businesses. They mined wealth — creating, extracting and exporting jobs.