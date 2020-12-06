Heed call to help Missoula's homeless

Among the many blessings for which we have given thanks recently is the swift and competent organization of a new, temporary homeless shelter just past the south end of Brooks Street that will keep as many as 40 individuals safe through the winter. We believe it is the right thing to do for both practical reasons and because our faith calls on us to help our neighbor. As it says in Deuteronomy, “For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’”

The COVID-19 pandemic in Missoula has forced existing shelters like the Poverello Center to reduce the number of beds they can make available — even as more people, many of them veterans, are going homeless. Stop-gap national spending to assist people and communities affected by the virus continues to be held up, exacerbating the problem.

The new site is a great improvement on the informal Reserve Street camp south of the river, which has no security or sanitary facilities and has seen both petty and violent crimes in recent years. No one is fooled by the late-fall mild temperatures. Freezing and sub-zero temperatures will soon be here; those without a roof overhead and perhaps with no source of heat will suffer and perhaps even die. To do nothing is cruel and selfish.