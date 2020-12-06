Heed call to help Missoula's homeless

Among the many blessings for which we have given thanks recently is the swift and competent organization of a new, temporary homeless shelter just past the south end of Brooks Street that will keep as many as 40 individuals safe through the winter. We believe it is the right thing to do for both practical reasons and because our faith calls on us to help our neighbor. As it says in Deuteronomy, “For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’”
The COVID-19 pandemic in Missoula has forced existing shelters like the Poverello Center to reduce the number of beds they can make available — even as more people, many of them veterans, are going homeless. Stop-gap national spending to assist people and communities affected by the virus continues to be held up, exacerbating the problem.
The new site is a great improvement on the informal Reserve Street camp south of the river, which has no security or sanitary facilities and has seen both petty and violent crimes in recent years. No one is fooled by the late-fall mild temperatures. Freezing and sub-zero temperatures will soon be here; those without a roof overhead and perhaps with no source of heat will suffer and perhaps even die. To do nothing is cruel and selfish.
We applaud Missoula’s United Way, Hope Rescue Mission, and our city and county governments for devising a coherent plan for the temporary shelter. Spurred by a private landowner’s offer of temporary space, two-person tents on platforms, with sanitary, COVID-safe facilities are being erected. Round-the-clock case management and wellness screening will be provided by River of Life and Cornerstone churches, with the goal of linking the temporary residents to longer-term housing. Federal stimulus dollars pay for most of the startup costs.
Our parish, like many others, has worked to help the needy through outreach and support for affordable housing, homeless high school students, young mothers, re-entry for former prisoners, food banks and the like. We are motivated by the real — and growing — needs so evident in our community. We are inspired by the tremendous effort and commitment of those who lead by example. And we are spurred by our faith that tells us in no uncertain terms that we must act to help all those who are less fortunate. As we prayed last Sunday, and pledge to continue to do, “Restore with your love all those who are in prison, poor, hungry, oppressed, addicted, homeless, sick, suicidal, or fearful.”
We hope you will join us. To help with Missoula’s new shelter, call April Seat, director of outreach at Hope Rescue Mission, at 628-4875, or Ashley Corbally at 396-3653.
Rev. Terri Grotzinger, rector, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Missoula.
