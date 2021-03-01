Helena handbasket

The other question that we need to be asking our government is more important. Years ago the health care plan was deep in the red and now the fund is generating a surplus because they implemented a bold plan called “Reference Based Pricing." How did that work and why aren’t we applying it so that other people can save money?

If you’ve ever received a hospital or a medical bill, you know how ridiculous and mysterious the pricing system can be. A bag of saline can cost $1,000 for one patient but $50 to another. Few (if any) providers know what patients are going to be charged for the materials and services they are providing.

What “Reference Based Pricing” did was tell the hospitals that they could not charge more than (about) twice what Medicare charges. This strategy allows hospitals to remain profitable and removes the haggling between insurance companies and billing departments. Since Medicare is has medical prices lined out in great detail and indexed to local markets, it brings efficiency and clarity to an otherwise opaque process.

Why can’t we implement a system of Reference Based Pricing for everybody? The answer to that is simple. The hospitals don’t want it to happen.