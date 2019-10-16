Fact: Molly Ivins died of breast cancer Jan. 31, 2007, in Austin, Texas, her beloved home.
Truth: Molly Ivins is alive, well and coming to the Roxy Theater on Thursday night in the documentary film aptly titled "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins."
Molly started raising serious hell when we worked together at the Minneapolis Tribune (now Star Tribune) in the late '60s. She was the first woman to cover the city’s police department and last week Marilyn Hoegemeyer, a Tribune colleague at the time, reminded me that: “Even though she was nominated three times for the Pulitzer Prize, one of her proudest moments was when the police department named its mascot pig 'Molly' after her.”
Author of six best-selling books and a weekly columnist in more than 350 newspapers, including six in Montana, Molly was popular on the national speaking circuit — including a memorably hilarious yet serious speech in Missoula — and was played by actress Kathleen Turner in the acclaimed 2010 stage production "Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins."
Upon her death, the New York Times reported: “She cultivated the voice of a folksy populist who derided those who she thought acted too big for their britches. She was rowdy and profane, but she could filet her opponents with droll precision.” (Feb. 1, 2007).
In July 1978 she wrote a major feature about Butte, Montana, for the New York Times — a classic of Molly’s folksy voice and poignant humor: “Folks from the East who come out to see the glorious natural beauty of Montana are always bypassing Butte on the grounds that it's ugly. Great heavens, what deplorable reasoning!
“Butte (‘as in that's a beaut’) may be the most unplastic place in America. Butte's not cute and Butte's not quaint, but it sure is Real. Butte's a place with personality. If Butte is like anywhere else, which is doubtful, it is like New York City.”
The rowdy but droll Molly Ivins was in fine fettle when she addressed 250 at the Montana Bar Association Convention in Missoula the evening of June 23, 1993. One lawyer in attendance said, “I loved her irreverence but I was mortified at her language in front of the bar.”
Greg Munro, now professor emeritus of the Montana School of Law, was there. He enthusiastically recalled, “Molly told about when the Texas Legislature had passed a bill that would outlaw sodomy. Molly said that when the bill was passed, the speaker of the house and the president of the senate got up in front of the chamber to shake hands.”
Then, according to Munro, the tall Texan delivered her punchline in graphically explicit language. It wasn’t a handshake at all but something far more risqué and unprintable here. Even so, Munro said, “Eighty-percent of the audience laughed and 20 percent were outraged. It was amazing and unforgettable.”
If anyone wants to hear what she actually said, go see "Raise Hell" — it’s in the film; hilarious and seriously important.
Upon Molly’s death, her editor Anthony Zurcher wrote: “If there was one thing Molly wanted us to understand, it's that the world of politics is absurd. Since we can't cry, we might as well laugh… Molly Ivins was a woman who loved and cared deeply for the world around her. And her warm and generous spirit was apparent in all her words and deeds.
“Like the Little Prince, Molly Ivins has left us for a journey of her own. But while she was here, her heart never failed to see clear and true — and for that, we can all be grateful.”