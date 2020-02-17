Help keep rentals affordable by making maintenance easier

What do property owners and landlords do when there are no handymen available, such as in Anaconda? Why should all of the guilt be placed on the homeowner when an individual is hired who has misrepresented themselves as an independent contractor and is not currently licensed with the state of Montana? That is just what happens if they get injured while they are employed as an independent contractor.

Most landlords lack the amount of property to retain a full-time employee. A licensed property manager for a landlord would work, except my sources tell me that property managers charge an additional amount for contractor services, as a middle man. They also charge a minimum amount per rental; so, for example, if you are renting a unit out for three hundred per month, you could be paying a hundred dollars per month for property management services. This is not much help for those landlords who honestly strive to keep their rents down for our low- and fixed-income citizens.