Help older Missoulians stay independent and healthy as they age: Vote FOR the Missoula Aging Services levy

Everyone wants to stay healthy and independent as they age. We want that for our friends and families. And we want it for ourselves.

That’s why it’s so important that Missoula County residents vote FOR the Missoula Aging Services (MAS) Levy on the June 7 primary election ballot.

Missoula County established MAS 40 years ago to promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults, and those who care for them. In the years since, MAS has been a voice for older Missoula County residents, providing more than 20 programs to empower people to age with confidence and without fear.

As past board members, we know how vitally important MAS programs are to the older adults in our community. We volunteered on the MAS Board because each of us has a deep commitment to do the work needed to promote the health and well-being of older adults and those who care for them; to support people to age at home safely and with dignity, and to protect our most vulnerable citizens from exploitation and abuse. We’ve seen firsthand the difference MAS services can make, whether it’s a hot meal, help to understand Medicare, in-home care services, or a support group for family caregivers. That’s why we’re urging our community to vote for the levy.

Voting for this modest but crucial change in funding will help MAS keep pace with the growing demand for necessary programs, such as Meals On Wheels, as our population ages.

It’s a change that can’t wait. The aging population in Missoula county grew 40% between 2010 and 2019, four times the rate of overall population growth. The need for the Meals on Wheels program has grown by two-thirds in the past two years, as has the need for services that help older adults stay connected and combat social isolation.

Yet, the $350,000 county levy for MAS has remained flat for 15 years and hasn’t kept pace with the growing need for services. By 2030, 22% of the population in Montana is projected to be over the age of 60.

Repealing the current flat levy and replacing it with the proposed 4-mill levy amounts to a modest increase of $3.69 per year for each $100,000 of a county home’s taxable value. That amounts to $1.50 per month for the average homeowner in Missoula, a good investment to support our aging friends, family and neighbors and the people who care for them.

Approving the levy will allow MAS to sustain essential programs. These services include making thousands of visits to local nursing homes each year, preventing the exploitation and abuse of older adults by helping them to manage their money and avoid scams, assisting older adults with navigating and choosing Medicare plans, and providing a lifeline to older adults, including those with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, and their families looking to find affordable caregiving services.

We know these are life-changing services. In our time on the MAS board, we saw countless people whose lives were made better thanks to Missoula Aging Services.

Not only do MAS services benefit their clients, taxpayers benefit as well. Helping people maintain their independence and age at home can prevent or delay costly institutional care, about two-thirds of which is taxpayer funded. Additionally, MAS services are designed to provide people with a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.” While public dollars are an important source of funds, older adults also pay what they can afford toward the cost of supplemental home care and other supportive services.

Let’s do right by older people in Missoula county. Please vote for the Missoula Aging Services levy to meet the growing need for Meals on Wheels, improve access to affordable care services, and protect older people from exploitation and abuse. As past Board members, we support this levy and hope you will do the same.

Max Bauer, Amanda Cahill, Jean Curtiss, Dan Doyle, Linda Henderson, Burke Townsend and Larry White are past board members of Missoula Aging Services.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0