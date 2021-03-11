Help protect an amazing ecosystem and free carbon sink

NREPA reduces species loss and conflict by protecting the remaining habitat for native species in the Northern Rockies that were here when the Lewis and Clark Expedition passed through and are still present more than 200 years later. Wildlife populations cannot survive for long periods of time on isolated islands of habitat. Populations eventually become genetically weaken and suffer from inbreeding effects. Protecting these lands will help recover threatened and endangered species including bull trout, lynx, and grizzly bears as well as wolverine, fisher and many other species currently facing inbreeding and, ultimately, extinction due to the lack of connecting corridors. If we pass an ecosystem bill like NREPA, Western North America offers us one of the best opportunities to halt or stop what has been termed the Earth’s “sixth great extinction event.”