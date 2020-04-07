Help slow transmission of coronavirus

Hospitalizations can be prolonged for even those who do not need the Intensive Care Unit level of care. In addition to treating COVID-19 patients, we haven’t stopped and will continue to treat existing conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, trauma injuries, cancers, kidney disease, diabetes and other infections that existed prior to this pandemic. Our community will still need life-saving care beyond COVID-19 treatment

At Providence Montana, we have been preparing for this scenario for months, in conjunction with city/county and state health departments. We are planning for a patient surge and are conserving and reallocating resources so we are as prepared as possible when the influx of the severely ill arrives, which it surely will. Our preparations are applying the learnings from the resources and data available from hospitals and communities already affected. We are also aggressively pursuing a new antiviral treatment as part of a clinical trial and collaborating with state and national clinical experts.

As an infectious disease specialist, my request to all residents of Montana is simple: practice social distancing and stay at home. Whether you are elderly or chronically ill and at a much higher risk of severe disease or death, or young and healthy with a lower — but not zero — risk (because yes, young people are dying), it is essential you limit the spread of the infection and slow it down enough that it can be managed by our health care system. When you stay home, you help stop the spread of infection. If we can stop the spread of infection, we will have beds and resources available for you and your loved ones if they become critically ill. Your cooperation with social distancing and staying at home can and will, literally, mean one less funeral in the days ahead.