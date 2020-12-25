Help thank local heroes

With the coronavirus still raging in the region, local hospitals continue to provide the best possible care to all patients and the community at large. This obviously takes a toll on everyone involved in health care.

At Community Medical Center, employees have stepped up to meet the increased demand for care. The health care workers at the forefront of the pandemic are taking the brunt of the work as they are potentially exposed to the virus. They must “PAP up" (wear the whole gamut of personal protection gear) for most patients, day in, day out. Donning and doffing personal protective gear as one enters and exits patient rooms is exhausting, hot and uncomfortable. The emotional wear and tear of providing comfort and reassurance to patients who are (unfortunately necessarily) without family close by is heartbreaking.