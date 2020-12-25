Help thank local heroes

With the coronavirus still raging in the region, local hospitals continue to provide the best possible care to all patients and the community at large. This obviously takes a toll on everyone involved in health care.
At Community Medical Center, employees have stepped up to meet the increased demand for care. The health care workers at the forefront of the pandemic are taking the brunt of the work as they are potentially exposed to the virus. They must “PAP up" (wear the whole gamut of personal protection gear) for most patients, day in, day out. Donning and doffing personal protective gear as one enters and exits patient rooms is exhausting, hot and uncomfortable. The emotional wear and tear of providing comfort and reassurance to patients who are (unfortunately necessarily) without family close by is heartbreaking.
To thank these “COVID heroes,” the employees of Community Medical Center started a month-long project called Community Covid Elves. Employees have signed up to adopt a staff position (or walk-in clinic). For two weeks at a time our elves place a thank-you note or small gift in their assigned “Hero Bags.” At the end of each shift, our heroes can take their gifts and thank-yous home to enjoy. It is a way for CMC employees to thank our hero co-workers. Heroes can be doctors, nurses, assistants, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, radiology technicians, laboratory technicians, facility engineers, CNAs and unit coordinators.
There are, sadly, more “heroes” than elves at times and we could use some help. If you have been wondering how to thank the local health-care teams who are doing their best, this is a chance to do so. Small gifts, gift cards in small amounts ($5-10 each) from local businesses, handwritten thank you notes, silly toys and humorous things to bring a smile all would be appreciated. Our elves will distribute them to the front-line teams who so desperately could use a pick-me-up. This program lasts 'till Jan. 10, 2021.
Cathy Scholtens works in pediattrics and the pediatriac intensive care unit at Community Medical Center. She is the Community COVID Elf Project lead and can be reached by email at Elfcathy.cmc@gmail.com.