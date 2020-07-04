Here’s how Daines 'lives and breathes' public land protection

Daines was absolutely right when he stated that nothing pulls Montanans together like protection of public lands. He should know, given that 89% of Montanans are united against his bill stripping protection from WSAs. That’s according to the 2020 bipartisan University of Montana Public Lands Survey, which showed that a mere 8% of Montanans support that same bill.

The survey also found that 75% of Montanans support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a bill that would enlarge the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas by 80,000 acres and permanently protect four tributaries that are crucial for maintaining the good health of the Blackfoot River and its westslope cutthroat and bull trout populations.

As a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Daines could have ensured that the BCSA passed through the committee and been included in a public lands package that Congress passed in early 2019. But Daines refused then, and refuses now, to support the bill for reasons he’s never publically articulated.

He did, however, support the several wilderness bills that ended up in the package that gave four other states more than a million acres of new Wilderness. Montana got no new acres, which is a travesty considering that less than 4% of Montana’s land mass is designated as Wilderness.

Daines may live and breathe public land protection, but whatever protection he has in mind really is theoretical, or happening in other states.

A resident of Miles City, Karen Aspevig Stevenson is a longtime conservationist and Montana Wilderness Association volunteer. Kathy Hundley is a longtime conservationist and a substitute schoolteacher who lives in Darby. A lifelong hunter and resident of Anaconda, Chris Marchion was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2015 for the work he’s done protecting wildlife and public lands.

