High interest caused overflow at PSC candidate forum

Wednesday night at the successful Montana Public Service Commission District 4 Democratic Candidate Forum, a group of 10-20 people were organizing strategy about how to support their preferred candidate and delayed seating long enough that the theater was full by the time they got inside, despite the Roxy adding as many extra chairs to the theater as fire code allowed.

When the group of supporters was told there were no more seats and that they were not going to be allowed to stand in the hallway, their heated interactions with the theater staff caused the staff to let them know that if they didn’t leave, law enforcement would be called.

The supporters are claiming that they were not allowed into the theater because of who they support, which is absolutely unfounded. The capacity of the theater was reached and those coming after seats were filled simply could not be accommodated. The forum was live-streamed by MCAT and is available on their Facebook page.

The Missoula County Democrats are steadfast in our commitment to remain neutral in all Democratic primaries, and we have continued to work to provide platforms and opportunities for our local voters to hear from all their primary contenders.

We are grateful to the Roxy Theater for housing this forum and appreciate their role in our community.

