Whether you’re a farmer in Pablo, nurse in Kalispell or automotive technician in Hamilton, the one thing you need to be successful in the modern economy is a high-speed internet connection. Yet, despite the crucial role the internet plays in our daily lives, only about half of Montanans today have access to adequate high-speed internet.
The lack of reliable broadband in Montana remains a major obstacle to unleashing the full economic potential of our state and its citizens, which is why I was pleased to sponsor a bill at the 2019 Montana Legislature aimed at driving investment in new broadband infrastructure.
Senate Bill 239 encourages faster deployment of broadband internet by offering a five-year property tax moratorium on new fiber optic or other high-speed broadband infrastructure. This moratorium removes what amounts to an “investment penalty” on each mile of new broadband infrastructure, reducing the cost of deployment by between three to six percent.
However, unlike tax holidays in other industries, SB 239 requires every dollar of tax savings to be reinvested in broadband networks to serve customers, not salaries or corporate bonuses.
Expanding broadband access in unserved and underserved areas is critical to maintaining the viability of small-town Montana. Not only do businesses in rural communities increasingly rely on the internet to access global markets, but local residents depend on a high-speed connection for everything from precision agriculture and healthcare to online shopping and legal advice.
Most importantly, bringing broadband to our rural communities opens up new possibilities for growth whether that’s a local manufacturing shop expanding and hiring more people or someone’s son or daughter bringing their telecommuting job back home.
Rural communities aren’t the only area where the lack of high-speed broadband availability is an issue. As entrepreneurs and policymakers work to position Montana as an economic driver in technology, sluggish speeds and poor connectivity are the Achilles heel holding us back.
Montana offers a lot to potential new employers, including an unparalleled quality of life, well-educated work force, and robust businesses support network, but without the broadband infrastructure every business needs to succeed, we simply can’t attract the high-growth industries necessary to create good-paying, family wage jobs.
Gov. Steve Bullock acknowledged the magnitude of this problem in 2015 when he convened a Key Industry Network (KIN) composed of technology leaders and economic development officials to investigate the challenges of broadband access. That group, which served as part of the governor’s Mainstreet Montana Project, found that “given the high cost of deployment, particularly in rural areas, public-private partnerships need to be incented to encourage continued investment.” In particular, the Kin report recommended “encouraging tax incentives for the extension of broadband in both rural and urban areas.
SB 239 is the exact kind of private-public partnership we need to build a dynamic broadband network capable of meeting our needs both now, and in the future. The bill recently passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins and is headed to the governor’s desk. Governor Bullock now has a unique opportunity to follow through on the good work he stared in the Broadband KIN Report by signing SB 239 into law. Let’s hope he takes it.