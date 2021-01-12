History will remember this seditious chapter

How does this relate to America today? Millions of Americans, including Steve Daines, Tim Fox and Matt Rosendale, were led to believe through constant misinformation and disinformation by the president, his followers, social media and the Republican Party about the results of the 2020 election. And some politicians, like Senators Hawley and Cruz, simply tried to use the Trump movement for their own personal gain. They are told that America is going to hell by the libs, illegal immigrants and people of color who cast fraudulent votes to defeat their leader, Donald Trump.

The constant victimhood perpetrated from the time Trump took office has now resulted in the mob attack — an attempted coup — on our nation’s Capitol Building with the obvious purpose of denying the popular will of the people. The destruction and disrespect of our most famous national monument is the result. Americans who are falling prey, who are choosing Trump over truth, are Americans choosing Trump over democracy.

History’s lessons are evident. Spurred on by the drumbeat of propaganda, lies, hatred as well as unfairness to Trump, they became participants. The “Stab in the back” is now “Stop the steal.” They are led by a sociopathic narcissist who scapegoats America’s problems to the enemies within our country — the people who are not loyal to Trump.