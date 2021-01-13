Hold Daines accountable for dangerous rhetoric

Because of peer pressure (the New York TImes reported that moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, appealed to Daines in that secure room to abandon the crazy cause to fight certification) and knowing that the tide was turning against Trump.

Before making key decisions, members of Congress weigh in their minds data, numbers and information they receive, such as hard mail, emails, phone calls, social media, media articles, editorials and polling numbers. They talk to political consultants, trusted friends and advisers, spouses and partners, party leaders, and get on-the-ground staff reports and recommendations to add in their political calculus.

Daines, no doubt, was rattled by the mob’s attack and the swift and palpable public outrage emanating from Montana and the country. The attack was a shocking attempt against the legislative branch to subvert the Constitution and keep the executive in office.

It played out on TV, and Americans and Montanans grew angrier by the minute with Trump’s reckless behavior and refusal to accept responsibility.

Before Jan. 6, Daines also was the target of a harsh newspaper editorial calling his proposed vote against certification “political garbage” and mocking his use of language (“steal”) that ultimately helped to incite the insurrectionists.