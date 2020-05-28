Holding China accountable for coronavirus coverup

Over the past several months, we witnessed a once booming economy come to a halt as the world responded to the COVID-19 outbreak. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Tens of thousands of Americans have died due to COVID-19.
The road ahead of us is tough, but I have faith in the ingenuity of American innovation to help us find drugs to cure and prevent COVID-19.
As our nation’s top scientists are working on a solution, I have been vocal in Congress at addressing the root of this global pandemic.
China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak is a stark reminder that we cannot rely on foreign nations for our medical supplies and drug manufacturing needs. The Chinese Communist Party’s reckless actions to downplay and lie about the severity of this virus has changed the lives of every American.
It’s long overdue we end our reliance on China to produce our medical supply equipment like PPE and life-saving drugs. Over 70% of our personal protective equipment and over one-third of our antibiotics are imported from China. Being dependent on China is a threat to our national health and national security.
During the oil crisis of the 1970s, our reliance on foreign oil crippled our economy and compromised our national security. In response to that crisis, we focused our energy production back on America. With American innovation, we are now the world’s leading producer of oil.
I’ve taken swift action to put America first and lead the efforts in Congress to support Made in America manufacturing and jobs. America will be safer and stronger when we bring our pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing supply chains and these jobs back to America.
I authored the provision and secured the necessary funding to safely accelerate the development and manufacturing of drugs and vaccines to treat and prevent coronavirus. By dual tracking the development and manufacturing of these critical drugs, what is known nationally as “Operation Warp Speed,” we will help get these drugs into the hands of Montanans and Americans quickly.
Just last month, I visited the University of Montana’s research lab, where I announced that $2.5 million would be directed to a team of researchers there to accelerate the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine right here in Montana.
I believe we need to prevent future crises like this by imposing sanctions on foreign officials who distort and mishandle information about pandemics that could harm public health, just like China did in their role to cover-up the coronavirus. I have also called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lead an international investigation into the origins of this outbreak and China’s related actions so that we can take steps to prevent a similar pandemic from occurring again.
Make no mistake, China will answer for their cover-up and the days of the United States being overly dependent on China for drug and medical supplies manufacturing is coming to an end. We will bring these jobs back to America, and I won’t stop fighting until we do.
As a member of President Trump’s task force to reopen our nation, we are working to safely reopen and re-start our economy and I will be a voice for all Montanans hurt by this pandemic every step of the way. I spent 28 years in the private sector solving problems and creating jobs, and I will use these skills to help rebuild our economy, provide support to our small businesses and get Montanans back to work.
As a nation, we are coming together in this crisis and together we will come out of it stronger, more prepared and ready to lead.
This opinion is signed by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. He is running for re-election.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.