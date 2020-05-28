Holding China accountable for coronavirus coverup

I’ve taken swift action to put America first and lead the efforts in Congress to support Made in America manufacturing and jobs. America will be safer and stronger when we bring our pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing supply chains and these jobs back to America.

I authored the provision and secured the necessary funding to safely accelerate the development and manufacturing of drugs and vaccines to treat and prevent coronavirus. By dual tracking the development and manufacturing of these critical drugs, what is known nationally as “Operation Warp Speed,” we will help get these drugs into the hands of Montanans and Americans quickly.

Just last month, I visited the University of Montana’s research lab, where I announced that $2.5 million would be directed to a team of researchers there to accelerate the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine right here in Montana.

I believe we need to prevent future crises like this by imposing sanctions on foreign officials who distort and mishandle information about pandemics that could harm public health, just like China did in their role to cover-up the coronavirus. I have also called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lead an international investigation into the origins of this outbreak and China’s related actions so that we can take steps to prevent a similar pandemic from occurring again.