Honoring American democracy through civil discourse

As a first generation American and child of Egyptian immigrants, I was raised to believe that the United States was the best country in the world. While we wove our Egyptian heritage into our lives in rural Iowa, Mississippi, and Wyoming, there was a clear reason my family came here. One could dismiss it as a simple desire for economic opportunity, but the real genesis of my parents’ move was their attraction to American democracy. In particular, it was their belief that what separated our democracy from other systems was its commitment to solving differences through dialogue. In America, people were committed to civil discourse: citizens gathered, listened, debated, and chose the best path forward for the common good.

My own support for these democratic principles was reinforced through my experiences overseas, including as a diplomat representing our country in Indonesia. Despite the similarities in our mottos of E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One), and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity), American discourse was unique: it was truthful, productive, and informed our governance. No country is perfect, and I saw our flaws. Regardless, I maintained my pride in the American experiment, and was honored to represent our country overseas.