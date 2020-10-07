Host meetings to solve affordable housing challenges

I recently received a building permit (conditional use) for a "workforce affordable housing project" I designed on property next to my Montana Glass building. So, I thought it would be a good time to pass on my impressions and proposals about the process.

With the idea of Opportunity Zone (OZ) investors being able to get tax breaks for helping finance projects like mine, I was thrilled. This led me to design a project with the help of my team of architects, general contractor and banker to build something that was larger than what I could do on my own. After talking with a dozens of city officials, real estate agents, bankers and investment advisers, I still don’t have an OZ investor!

I would like to offer an idea that could solve this problem for future projects that our local citizens could do — and the big out-of-town developers putting up sterile, cramped living units and/or large, expensive suites do not provide the quality of life for the affordable living units needed in our town.

I suggest some nonprofit put together a quarterly conference for our local property owners to interact with multi-family professionals, like bankers, city and county officials, real estate professionals, property investors, etc., to help in providing the resources and investment needed to build affordable housing in the area.