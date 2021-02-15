House Bill 64 is bad news for bad actors

If you knew your employer was defrauding their customers, would you come forward? Would you risk termination or being blackballed? House Bill 64 will solve this issue by protecting consumers and preventing retaliation against whistleblowers.

In Montana, we currently do not provide protection for employees in the securities industry who come forward against employers who are defrauding consumers. Lack of protection is a significant issue hurting Montana families and perpetuating fraud by bad actors.

This Legislative Session our agency is sponsoring House Bill 64, the Securities Uniform Whistleblower Act to provide securities industry whistleblowers legal protection from retaliation by their employer. House Bill 64 also creates a monetary award for those who come forward to provide the Auditor's office with information that leads to fines and legal actions.

This type of legislation is already making meaningful impacts in other states.