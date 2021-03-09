House Resolution 3: No stopping now

And the new Congress needs to hear, loud and clear, from states like Montana that are standing ready to ratify the Amendment once Congress passes it, too.

Montana can help lead this effort, especially since the support in our counties is so bipartisan. And, more and more across the United States, the call for such a constitutional amendment is as bipartisan as ours has been for a decade. Last November, several towns in Ohio and Wisconsin, largely Republican-leaning, also passed the call for the amendment, with 78-84% majorities. (Montana’s I-166 polled 74.9% in favor in 2012.)

Some Montanans even remember that their grandparents responded the same way, in 1912, when they passed their own citizens' initiative, leading to the Montana Corrupt Practices Act. Those campaign finance laws served us really well, until the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court gave us the misguided Citizens United decision.

What changed in those hundred years? It was the Supreme Court itself — the 1912 court agreed with Montana voters that we have to carve out space for our elections in order to protect them from undue influence. But, ironically, the 2010 Supreme Court itself had come under the influence of the very money and corporate interests itching to influence our elections back in 1912.