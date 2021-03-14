Housing is a human right

Earlier this year, Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that in the face of Missoula’s housing crisis, they would ditch traditional bidding in favor of a brand new approach. To preserve “fair access” to housing, they’ve adopted a drawing process, where eligible Missoulians must rely on luck to get their shot at one of 19 homes off of Mullan Road. At that moment I realized I will never be able to buy a home in Missoula in my lifetime.

Our lack of city regulations on housing has slowly eroded our access to affordable, adequate, and secure housing. In the past decade the median housing price in Missoula has increased 57%, leaving the median home price at over $320,000. If we allow this trend to continue, Missoula will no longer be the beautiful and diverse city that we all know and love.

We must start viewing housing as a human right. My name is Daniel Carlino, and I’m running for City Council to ensure we take bold immediate action on our steadily worsening housing crisis.