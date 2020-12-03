How a bad idea becomes law

In January, Republicans will control both Montana’s Legislature and the Governor’s Office for the first time since they presided over the deregulation of the state’s utilities, triggering the death of the Montana Power Company and the worst financial crisis in the state’s history.
In November, George Ochenski wrote a column drawing the same parallel, warning against the dangers of single-party rule. I agree with his points but feel it’s worth expanding upon a further area of consideration: to note where the push for deregulation originated, and how it parallels the sources of success for Montana’s latest “red wave.”
Deregulation did not originate in Helena, nor with Gov. Marc Racicot, who championed it, or Fred Thomas, the Republican Senate leader who secured its passage in the eleventh hour of the 1997 legislative session.
Utility deregulation started in the 1980s as the pet project of right-wing intellectuals. From there, it moved into the boardrooms of energy sector cities like Houston, Texas, most notably at Enron. The company was a new player in the '80s; its goal was to become a consolidating “market maker,” profiting off bulk transactions that directly linked energy producers to high-volume industrial consumers. In the 80s, federal regulation strictly prohibited such transactions in order to protect small state utilities. Yet, Enron CEO Kenneth Lay — a veteran of the Federal Power Commission — had the know-how, the political will, and — as he found — the friends in anti-government conservative politics to reshape the rules.
Enron’s lobbying efforts first succeeded in getting the George H.W. Bush administration to reverse federal regulations barring the company’s access to interstate transmission wires. Access to local distribution grids, and the industries attached them, however, was a state issue. In the mid-90s, working with conservative think tanks like the American Legislative Exchange Council, Enron helped to push deregulation out to the states. ALEC even produced boiler plate versions of utility restructuring bills that it distributed to Republican legislatures.
So, utility deregulation landed in Racicot’s lap in the mid-90s, from — as far as he was concerned — origins mostly unknown. Why it passed is the other piece of this puzzle, that carries important lessons for this incoming crop of Republicans. Former Montana Public Service Commissioner Ken Toole saw restructuring as an act of “true believers” in the legislature, who didn’t stand to gain personally but unquestioningly accepted conservative orthodoxy. His assessment accurately characterizes the actions of men like Fred Thomas, who infamously promised that “deregulation only lowers prices.” Yet, there was more to it.
Racicot did stand to gain from deregulation, not financially per se, but in feeding his ambition. Early in his term, Racicot had already set his sights beyond Montana, cultivating relationships in the RNC and on K-Street, Washington’s infamous “lobbyists lane.” Moreover, Racicot understood his path to success laid in loyal partisan soldiering. Racicot abandoned the state he’d put in crisis to stump for George W. Bush’s presidential campaign, and then to aid its recount effort in Florida. He expected to be rewarded with a nomination to Bush’s cabinet. He was even on the short list to become Attorney General, until it was revealed that in the brief time between his departure from Helena and the presidential transition he’d lobbied for — among other things — Enron.
Therein lies the worrying parallel to this new class of Montana Republicans. It’s not only about the dangers of single-party rule. Greg Gianforte, et al., bear the same mixture of true belief orthodoxy and partisan ambition that lured their predecessors into folly. To be fair, ambition doesn’t have partisan affiliation, and Montana Democrats are not morally superior to their Republican counterparts, but they play a different game by necessity. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won a majority of Montana’s vote since 1964. For the last 40 years, Montana Democrats have survived on their independence from their national party organs, and their fealty to Montanans above all else. For Republicans it’s the exact opposite; they’ve succeeded then and now by tying their fortunes to the broader conservative movement, for better or worse.
Conservative orthodoxy doesn’t have all the answers for Montana, least of all on matters like health care. “Free market” healthcare for seven people per square mile is as bad an idea as “free market” energy was. In the 1990s monomaniacal partisan ambition wrecked the state’s economy and exiled Republicans from the governor’s mansion for 16 years. Montana has since picked up the pieces with bipartisan leadership, but what’s been put in place of the vacuum left by the Montana Power Company isn’t better.
History never repeats itself, but it often rhymes with the present. This time let’s hope not.
Aaron David Hyams is a native of Billings, and a former student at the University of Montana and resident of Missoula. He is a visiting assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, and is working on a book about Montana political history.
